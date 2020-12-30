Samsung Galaxy M12 Support Page Goes Live, India Launch Expected Soon

The Samsung Galaxy M12's India support page has purportedly gone live, hinting at its launch in the country soon. The support page highlights the Samsung phone with the model number SM-F127G/DS that was associated with the Galaxy M12 in earlier leaks. The same model number appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website earlier this month. Meanwhile, a report by 91Mobiles states that the Galaxy M12 has gone into mass production, and its launch can be expected early next month. Samsung is yet to announce the development of the smartphone officially.

Unfortunately, the support page does not highlight any specifications of the Galaxy M12, though the phone has been a part of several rumour mills earlier. As per renders shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks, the phone will reportedly feature a square rear camera module, a fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it is expected to come with quad rear cameras and a single selfie camera inside the waterdrop notch. It also purportedly appeared on the Geekbench website that suggests the smartphone could carry the octa-core Exynos 850 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM, and run on Android 11. On the other hand, its Bluetooth SIG and Wi-Fi Alliance website listings suggest that the rumoured handset could come with Bluetooth v5.0 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

As its name suggests, the Galaxy M12 would succeed the budget Galaxy M11 that was launched in March 2020. The device features a 6.4-inch HD+ Infinity-O Display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. It packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the hole-punch cutout. Its price in India starts at Rs 9999 for the base 3GB + 32GB model.