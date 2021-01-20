Samsung Galaxy M12 Tipped to Come With Quad Rear Cameras and 6,000mAh Battery, Other Key Specs Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy M12 smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time and recently, its India support page purportedly went live that further indicated at its imminent launch. Now, a new report has tipped its key features that include Exynos 850 SoC, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. However, the smartphone's exact availability details still remain unclear. Additionally, the phone is also said to debut as Galaxy F12 in some regions.

According to 91Mobiles in collaboration with the notable tipster Ishan Agarwal, the rumoured Samsung smartphone would feature a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD display with Exynos 850 SoC, under the hood. It is also said to pack up to 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The Galaxy M12 (or Galaxy F12) may arrive with two other storage models of 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB. As expected, the onboard storage might be expandable via a microSD card.

The phone will reportedly come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera may also pack a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, the Galaxy M12 may feature an 8-megapixel shooter. The smartphone is also said to come with a fingerprint scanner, although the positioning on the phone is not known.

As mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery. Pricing details of the smartphone remains unclear though it might arrive with the model numbers - SM-M127F/DS, SM-F127G/DS, and SM-M127F/DSN. The phone has been previously spotted on multiple certification websites that further indicate at its launch shortly.

However, Samsung is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone and readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.