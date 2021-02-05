Samsung Galaxy M12's Full Specs Revealed on Official Website: 48MP Main Camera, 6,000mAh Battery and More

The Samsung Galaxy M12 has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and the smartphone has now landed on the official Samsung website that lists its full specifications. As per details available on Samsung Vietnam site, the Galaxy M12 has three colour options of Elegant Blue, Black Attraction, Time Green Jade. Notably, the website highlights the model M127FLBGXXV, that looks similar to the one that has been spotted several certification websites. Unfortunately, the Vietnam Samsung site does not highlight its pricing details.

The sale details of the Samsung Galaxy M12 also remain unclear at the moment, and the South Korean smartphone maker is yet to share more details. Its quad rear cameras are housed in a square-camera module. It features 6.5-inch TFT display with HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch atop for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone packs an unnamed 2GHz octa-core chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Samsung Galaxy M12 features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, two 2-megapixel portrait and macro camera sensors. The primary rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy M12 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android-based Exynos custom skin out of the box. It packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Samsung claims the phone can run for up to 23 hours (per charge) on mobile data. It is also touted to deliver up to 23 hours of video playback time.

The Samsung Galaxy M12 is also expected to arrive in India as the phone's official support page recently went live.