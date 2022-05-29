Samsung Galaxy M13 Smartphone With 50MP Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Samsung has launched another mid-range phone as part of the popular Galaxy M series this week. The new Galaxy M13 has been quietly announced, and now available on the company website in Europe for now. This Samsung phone packs a 5000mAh battery, gets a 4G-enabled chipset and other features to grab buyer’s attention.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Smartphone Price

Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone price has not been revealed yet, but we do know that the company has two variants of the phone out there, which gives you 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, and 4GB RAM with 128GB storage. Expect the Galaxy M13 to be priced around the Rs 12,000 mark.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Specifications

Galaxy M13 has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display that features 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Exynos 850 chipset which only supports 4G network connectivity. The phone comes with 4GB RAM and you can get it with 64GB or 128GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB using the microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, Galaxy M13 comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front of the phone has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

One good thing about this new Samsung phone is that you get with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 interface. Expect the company to offer multiple software updates along with security release for the device in the coming years.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Samsung has loaded the phone with a 5000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

