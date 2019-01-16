Samsung Galaxy M20 Leaked Illustration Reveals Design Elements

A couple of days back Samsung announced that it will be launching its all-new Galaxy M Series in India on January 28. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming range was also seen revealing some information around the devices.We know that the range will have three devices, namely the Galaxy M10, M20 and the M30. Now an alleged illustration for the Galaxy M20 has been leaked by Dutch website Mobielkopen confirming some of the design elements. As per the sketches, the Galaxy M20 will have a water-drop notch display, minimum bezels on the sides and a chin at the bottom.With that you can also see that the power buttons and volume keys are placed on the left side. There is a dual camera setup at the back along with a capsule-shaped fingerprint sensor. You can also see a USB Type-C port as well as a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the device.The Samsung Galaxy M series is expected to go on sale via Amazon India as a landing page is already up on the e-commerce website. Whether it will be an exclusive product is yet to be revealed, especially after the introduction of the new FDI policy for e-commerce platforms.The price range of the new Galaxy M will range between sub-Rs 10,000 going up to Rs 20,000. According to earlier leaks, Samsung has three Galaxy M smartphones called the M10, M20 and M30. The M30 is expected to feature an Exynos 7885 chipset with 4GB RAM.