Samsung Galaxy M20 Software Update Brings Improved Fast Charging

Samsung launched the Galaxy M20 alongside the Galaxy M10, back in late January as a part of the new budget-oriented lineup. Today we are hearing that the company has released an update that brings improvements to the charging performance. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo with the March security patch, the new update also includes bug fixes and improvements to the overall stability and general performance improvements.

The new update is 118.5MB in size and is reportedly rolling out for users in India. The changelog does not mention much details about the improvements in charging. From what we know, there have been no issues when it comes to charging the device. The Galaxy M20 features a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charge support.The Samsung Galaxy M20, features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) resolution and is powered by an Exynos 7904 processor with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. It offers a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, Samsung Experience version 9.5 UX user interface over Android 8.1 and dedicated storage slot expandable to 512GB with dual SIM VoLTE support. The Galaxy M20 is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 10,990.