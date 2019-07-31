Samsung Galaxy M20s With Massive 5,830mAh Battery May be in Works: Report

Samsung Galaxy M20 which was launched in India in January this is now rumoured to be coming with an upgraded version which is dubbed as the Galaxy M20s. Samsung so far has launched four devices in this lineup which include - Galaxy M10, M20, M30 and M40.

As per the Dutch website Galaxy Club, the Galaxy M20s is said to have a massive 5,830mAh battery, which is larger than the M20's already impressive 5,000mAh cell. The reports claims that the 5,830mAh is the rated capacity, which means the 'typical' capacity could be 6,000mAh.

It is expected that the model number of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M20s is SM-M207, and the gigantic battery it packs will have the product code EB-BM207ABY.

As to when Samsung will launch Galaxy M20s is still a mystery and so is the plan on which countries will it be releasing. Some M-Series devices are restricted to certain developing markets, and that may be the case here too.

The Galaxy M series debuted in India - a key market for the company's affordable smartphones, so it is safe to assume that Galaxy M20s will also come to the country.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy M20 has a full HD+ 6.3-inch PLS TFT display with a small notch for the front-facing 8-megapixel camera. The phone also features a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera setup. The smartphone is powered by a Exynos 7904 chipset with 1.8GHz octa-core processor and 4GB RAM and is available in storage models such as 32GB and 64GB.