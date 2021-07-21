Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Launched With Triple Cameras, Exynos SoC: Price, Specs & More

Samsung has launched its latest Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and comes with an in-house Exynos chipset. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,499 onwards in India for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 14,499. The smartphone will be a direct competitor to the likes of the Redmi Note 10 and the Realme Narzo 30. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will be available for purchase from 12AM midnight on July 26 and will be a part of the Amazon Prime Day sale. The smartphone will also be sold on Samsung’s official online store. Buyers of the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition will also get a 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank payments.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ AMOLED display and runs on Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Samsung Exynos 9611 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has a 20-megapixel placed within its waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

