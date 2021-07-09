Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Said to Be In the Works, Key Specs Tipped

Samsung is reportedly working on a 2021 edition of the Samsung Galaxy M21 that debuted in India in March last year. According to 91Mobile, which first spotted the phone on the Google Play Console platform, the new version will be exactly the same as the last one but with a very minor change. The report claims that the Galaxy M21 2021 will come with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box instead of Android 10 which shipped with the last year’s version. The exact launch date remains unclear, and Samsung has also not shared any details over its development yet.

If the rumours are accurate, we will essentially see no difference since the Samsung Galaxy M21 is already receiving Android 11-based One UI 3.1 in India. To recall, the Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Samsung offers the phone in two variants with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage configurations. Both of the variants come with the option of expandable storage via a microSD card of up to 512GB. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone carries a 20-megapixel camera for selfies. The front camera also supports the Face Unlock option. We can expect the pricing of the alleged Galaxy M21 2021 edition to be exactly the same as its predecessor, that is, Rs 14,999 for the base model.

We had also reviewed the phone last year when it released. During our test, we found the Samsung Galaxy M21 as a solid offering from the South Korean tech giant. The smartphone is best suited for those who want a big screen and a large battery backup. We had found the camera performance not as impressive, while the overall performance was good enough for everyday tasks.

