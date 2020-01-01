Samsung Galaxy M21 Features, New M Series Phone Colours Leaked
The Samsung Galaxy M21 is set to be a mid-range device in Samsung's M Series portfolio of 2020.
Samsung Galaxy A70. (Representative image)
Samsung is seemingly close to launching new smartphones in its Galaxy M series portfolio of devices in 2020. A new report has leaked details regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M21, which is said to succeed the Galaxy M20 from last year. As per the report, the Galaxy M21 will bear model number SM-M215F. In terms of features, it may come with the Samsung Exynos 9610 or 9611 SoC powering the device, along with internal storage options of 64GB and 128GB.
The device is expected to ship with Android 10 out of the box with Samsung's One UI custom interface. To the rear, it is said to feature a triple camera setup, and it is not clear yet if the Galaxy M21 will come with a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear, or an in-display one. This gives us a fairly decent idea of how the Galaxy M21 may shape up in terms of features, and the report further goes on to state that the Galaxy M21 would come in black, blue and red colour variants.
The report by Sammobile further states the colours that the new Galaxy M Series of devices are expected to launch in. The Galaxy M11 and M31, which are slated to sit on either end of the Galaxy M21 in terms of their prices, would also feature black and blue colour variants. However, the M11 is said to launch with a third, purple colour variant, while the M31 may launch with a green colour variant. To the front, Samsung may choose to retain the V notch, or even opt for a punch-hole layout.
While pricing and launch date details remain under wraps, the Samsung Galaxy M Series may make its first appearance early this year. Given the extent of the leak, we may see the devices being launched this month itself.
