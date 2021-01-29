Samsung Galaxy M21 Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update With January Security Patch in India

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 to its mid-budget Galaxy M21 smartphone. The latest software iteration is also reaching out to users in India as highlighted in multiple user-posts on Twitter. Additionally, the smartphone is also receiving the January 2021 Android security patch. As a part of the update, Galaxy M21 users in India can now enjoy a refreshed UI along with improved stability and overall performance. To recall, Samsung Galaxy M31 was among the first mid-tier Samsung smartphones to receive the stable One UI 3.0 version.

The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 carries the firmware version M215FXXU2BUAC, and it is 1.7GB in size, as per a post on Twitter (via @naiksahil74). The OTA update will automatically reach Galaxy M21, though users can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update.

As a part of the One UI 3.0 update, the smartphone is receiving features such as chat bubbles, one-time security permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section on the notification bar. If there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's permission auto‑reset feature to automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 further brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. The update claims to improve autofocus and adds a search feature to the gallery. Moreover, users can no longer connect to Chromecast using Smart View, and you can use Google Home instead.

Readers can find more information about the One UI 3.0 features here.

Samsung started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 on several premium Galaxy S-series, Note-series, and Fold-series smartphone. Notably, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has also started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update in India. The development was first spotted by SamMobile.