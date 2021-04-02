Samsung Galaxy M21 Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update With March 2021 Security Patch

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is now receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 with a new software update. According to SamMobile, the over-the-air (OTA) update comes bundled with March 2021 Android security patch. The Samsung Galaxy M21 debuted last year with Android 10-based One UI 2.1 and received the Android 11 update in January this year. Other Samsung mid-budget phones like Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A42, Galaxy M31s, and Galaxy M51n have also received the One UI 3.1 iteration. Users in India will get notified automatically once the OTA update arrives on their smartphone. Users can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > Software updates > Download and install.

As per the report, the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for Samsung Galaxy M21 is rolling out with the firmware version M215FXXU2BUC8 and has a download size of around 960MB. According to a screenshot, the phone is getting a ‘Core’ version of One UI 3.1, meaning that some features might not be available to keep the overall performance of the phone steady. The software update will bring more stock apps, refreshed UI, and the ability to remove GPS location data from images. Samsung highlights that the update also improves the camera, overall performance, and stability of the Galaxy M21.

The software update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 is likely rolling out in a phased manner, and more users will receive in the coming days. The global availability details remain unclear at the moment. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M21 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and the 6GB + 128GB option costs Rs 15,649. It carries a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display and Exynos 9611 SoC under the hood. The triple rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.