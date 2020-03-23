Samsung Galaxy M21 Sale Today at 12PM: Price, Features, Offers and More

Launched last week, the new Samsung Galaxy M21 will be going on sale today. The sale is slated to begin a 12PM noon and customers can buy the phone from Amazon India, Samsung.com, as well as select retail stores. Some of the key features of the phone include a triple camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a Super AMOLED display, and a large 6,000mAh battery.

Specifications

The new Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor with a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. Samsung is offering the phone in two variants with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Both of the variants come with the option of expandable storage via a microSD card of up to 512GB.

As mentioned above, the triple camera at the back features a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. To take selfies, the smartphone features a 20-megapixel camera at the front. The front camera also supports the Face Unlock option.

The phone is loaded with a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging. Other features include Android 10 with OneUI 2.0, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is being offered in two colour options- Blue and Raven Black.

Price and Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 500 on the phone till March 31.

