Samsung Galaxy M21's New Update Brings One UI 2.5 Core, October 2020 Security Patch and More

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has started receiving a new software update in India that brings the October 2020 Android security patch along with other improvements. However, the budget smartphone from Samsung's M-series is also getting the One UI 2.5 Core based on Android 10 with the new OTA update, according to a report by XDA Developers. Therefore, this makes the Galaxy M21 the first smartphone from the series to receive the operating system version that currently runs on several premium Samsung Galaxy S-series and Galaxy Note-series smartphones.

As per the changelog shared on Samsung Mobile website, the new update for the Samsung Galaxy M21 carries build number M215FXXU2ATJ5. It also improves the quality and stability of the camera app as well as brings a new feature that allows users to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours. The update further includes the new Samsung Keyboard version that brings split keyboard to landscape mode and enhances the search function for finding keyboard input languages. As mentioned, for security, users are also receiving the October 2020 security patch. However, XDA Developers points out that the latest update also upgrades the phone's OS to One UI 2.5 Core. At the moment, it is unclear whether the new software version brings other enhanced features, but the "core" may indicate the Galaxy M21 is getting a toned-down version for a more optimised experience on the budget phone.

official changelog does not highlight the availability of One UI 2.5 on the Samsung Galaxy M21. Additionally, the new software update is said to be roughly 650MB in size. Samsung had first introduced the Android-10 based One UI 2.5 with the Galaxy S20 models that carries several camera enhancements and other system improvements. Earlier in September, the Galaxy M21 along with Galaxy M31 started receiving the One UI 2.1.