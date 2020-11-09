Samsung Galaxy M21s With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Availability and More

Samsung has refreshed its Galaxy M-series lineup with the launch of Samsung Galaxy M21s smartphone. From the looks and specifications, the phone appears to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy F41 that was launched in India last month. However, unlike the Galaxy F41, the new Galaxy M21s comes in single storage option, and it is available to purchase only in Brazil, at the moment.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M21s sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with slim bezels on all sides. It supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. It is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9611 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Similar to the Galaxy F41 - its triple rear cameras are housed in a vertically-aligned rectangular module at the top left corner. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture.

For selfies and video calling, the Samsung Galaxy M21s packs a 32-megapixel camera, placed inside a waterdrop notch that the company refers it as the Infinity-U display. Other features on the smartphone include Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It features a 6,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy M21s in Brazil is priced at BRL 1,529 (approx Rs 20,500) for the single 4GB + 64GB storage model. It is unlikely that the phone would launch in India as Samsung already offer the Galaxy F41 that packs the exact same features. The Galaxy M21s smartphone is listed on Samsung Brazil website in Black and Blue colour options. To recall, the Galaxy F41 price in India starts at Rs 15,499 for the 6GB + 64GB option, while the 128GB storage model with same RAM configuration costs Rs 16,499.