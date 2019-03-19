English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy M30 to go on Sale Today Starting 12 Noon on Amazon India

This is going to be the third sale for the Samsung Galaxy M30 which was unveiled in India in February.

News18.com

Updated:March 19, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
After launching the Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones earlier this year, Samsung announced the M30 a couple of weeks back. The handset will be going on sale yet again and if you are interested, you can grab one today from Amazon India starting 12 noon. The handset comes with launch offers including total damage protection at Rs 1,199, double data offer from Reliance Jio as well as no cost EMI options.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch at the top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on an octa-core Exynos 7904 14nm processor and is offered with either 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage, both offering expandable storage of up to 512GB.

At the back there is a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary unit with f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 123-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 UI layer on top. Other important features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with fast charge support, a 3.5mm audio jack, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and Wi-Fi.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is priced in India at Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 17,990.
