English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy M30 To Launch in India This Month For Rs 15,000: Report
Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy 'M30' comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant.
Samsung Galaxy M30 To Launch in India This Month For Rs 15,000: Report (photo for representation)
Loading...
After a successful launch of two industry-first Galaxy 'M' series smartphones in India in January, Samsung is geared up to launch 'M30' for a starting price of Rs 15,000 in February. Industry sources told IANS on Thursday that the sale of Galaxy 'M30' with a triple rear-camera system and a massive 5,000mAh battery will begin in the first week of March.
Samsung will bring Super-Amoled Infinity V display to 'M30', making it a power-packed offering for young millennials. Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy 'M30' comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB-128GB variant. Samsung India in January launched Galaxy 'M20' and 'M10' smartphones at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990, respectively, to take on Xiaomi's budget "Redmi" series in the country.
Galaxy 'M20' is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 10,990. Galaxy 'M10' is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB. Both the devices were a complete sell-out on Amazon India on February 5, making an "unprecedented" first day sale record for the South Korean tech giant.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Samsung will bring Super-Amoled Infinity V display to 'M30', making it a power-packed offering for young millennials. Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy 'M30' comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB-128GB variant. Samsung India in January launched Galaxy 'M20' and 'M10' smartphones at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990, respectively, to take on Xiaomi's budget "Redmi" series in the country.
Galaxy 'M20' is priced at Rs 12,990 for the 4GB+64GB variant, while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 10,990. Galaxy 'M10' is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB. Both the devices were a complete sell-out on Amazon India on February 5, making an "unprecedented" first day sale record for the South Korean tech giant.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Honor View 20 Review: Punching A Hole Into The Notch, And The OnePlus 6T Will Notice
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV India Review
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 Launch Live: Price, Features, Specifications and More
- 5 Stages of Grief: A Single Person’s Guide to the Much Dreaded Valentine’s Day
- Valentine's Day 2019: Ranveer, Deepika Are Not-at-all Afraid to Flaunt PDA at 'Gully Boy' Screening
- Gully Boy Early Reviews: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Film Getting Unbelievably Positive Reactions
- ICC Hands Shannon Gabriel Four-ODI Suspension For Abusive Comments
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results