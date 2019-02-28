Samsung Galaxy M30 With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched For Rs 14,990

Samsung India on Wednesday launched Galaxy M30, a new model in its Galaxy 'M' line-up of smartphones that made their global debut in the country in January. Priced at Rs 17,990 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and Rs 14,990 for the 4GB RAM+64GB variant, the smartphone would be available in dual tone gradation black and gradation blue colours.The device would be available on Amazon India and Samsung.com starting March 5. "Galaxy M30 is for the most discerning Indian millennials. The alpha young consumers, who are looking for peak power in every aspect from their smartphones, need not look beyond the Galaxy M30," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice-President, Samsung India, said in a statement.Designed for millennials, the device comes with triple rear cameras, super AMOLED infinity U display and a 5,000mAh battery with fast charge. The triple camera, includes a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP live focus lens. The Galaxy M30 sports a 16MP front camera with selfie focus. There's an AMOLED 6.4-inch FHD+ infinity-U display while an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor powers the device. The phone has a dedicated storage slot that lets users expand storage up to 512GB.