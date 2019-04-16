Samsung Galaxy M30 With Infinity U Display to go on Sale in India at 12 PM: Price, Offers, Specifications More

Samsung Galaxy M30 is all set to go on sale today. The smartphone was launched on February 27 and has since become the most successful budget smartphone in its category. The Samsung Galaxy M30 price in India starts at Rs. 14,990 for the base 4GB RAM / 64GB storage version while the 6GB RAM / 128GB storage version of the smartphone is priced at Rs. 17,990. As mentioned above, the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be going on sale in India via Amazon.in and Samsung’s own official online store today starting at 12 noon. As part of the launch offers, customers can opt for the no-cost EMI options. One can get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Debit and Credit card EMI. In partnership with Reliance Jio, the company is also offering savings worth Rs 3,110 via double data offers.The smartphone features a 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch at the top and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It runs on an octa-core Exynos 7904 14nm processor and is offered with either 4GB of RAM with 64GB storage and 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage, both offering expandable storage of up to 512GB.At the back there is a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary unit with f/1.9 aperture, a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 123-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5 UI layer on top. Other important features include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5000mAh battery with fast charge support, a 3.5mm audio jack, Dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and Wi-Fi.