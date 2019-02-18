English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch on February 27, Likely to Cost Rs 14,990
The Samsung Galaxy M30 will have a triple camera setup on the back with 13 MP RGB sensor, 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 16 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock.
Samsung Galaxy M30 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch on February 27, Likely to Cost Rs 14,990
Samsung is all set to launch the first triple camera smartphone under the Galaxy M series of smartphones. The company has officially confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will launch on the 27th of February. The company has tweeted about the same from its official Twitter account and it also mentioned that the device will be available from Amazon India only. The tweet mentions that the Samsung Galaxy M30 will come with three times the power, which might be related to the fact that the smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup, as shown in the teaser. According to a report on the internet the device is expected to cost Rs 14,990.
Samsung will bring Super-Amoled Infinity V display to 'M30', making it a power-packed offering for young millennials. Powered by latest Exynos 7904 processor, Galaxy 'M30' comes with 4GB RAM-64GB internal memory variant. The device is also likely to have a 6GB-128GB variant. Samsung India in January launched Galaxy 'M20' and 'M10' smartphones at a starting price of Rs 10,990 and Rs 7,990, respectively, to take on Xiaomi's budget "Redmi" series in the country.
The Samsung Galaxy M30 will have a triple camera setup on the back with 13 MP RGB sensor, 5 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device will have a 16 MP selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording and face unlock. The device is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Other features of the Samsung Galaxy M30 are expected to include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock, USB Type-C support, 3.5mm audio jack and a 5000mAh battery.
Time to get powered like never before!— Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) February 16, 2019
Introducing the new Galaxy M30 with 3X power. #IM3XPOWERD
Unveiling on 27th Feb.
Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/Ff2nsgJ8rV
