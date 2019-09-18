Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Launched in India; Prices Start Rs 8,999

Targeting millennials and the Gen Z population ahead of the Dussehra and Diwali shopping spree, Samsung on September 17 launched two new Galaxy M smartphones, Galaxy M30s and M10s. These two phones join the four existing smartphones in the Galaxy M line, M10, M20, M30 and M40. While the Galaxy M10s with 3GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage starts at Rs 8,999, the Galaxy M30s has two variants, with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costing Rs 13,999 and the 6+128GB device priced at Rs 16,999. Packed with a massive 6,000 mAh battery, Galaxy M30s gives consumers 29 hours of video playback, 49 hours of voice calls, and over 131 hours of music playback, Samsung claimed.

Despite packing a huge battery, Galaxy M30s is just 8.9mm thick and weighs only 188 grams, making it extremely comfortable to grip and carry the device. It also comes with a Type C 15W fast charger. "Galaxy M30s is a perfect embodiment of Samsung's ‘Do what you can't' philosophy as it packs a 6,000 mAh battery in a slim form factor, making it easy for consumers to #GoMonster on a single charge," said Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. "Coupled with its Super AMOLED display, 48MP camera, this monster will be the first choice of millennials this festive season," he said.

Powered by the Exynos 9611 processor, Galaxy M30s sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main, in addition to an 8MP ultra-wide lens that comes with 123-degree field of view and a 5MP camera with Live Focus feature. The 16MP front camera comes with selfie focus and in-display flash. The Galaxy M10s, which comes with Super AMOLED display, a new Exynos processor, 4000 mAh battery with an in-box 15W fast charger and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Samsung said it is also launching a new variant of Galaxy M30, which will now also be available in 3+32GB memory variant. Galaxy M30s, M10s and the new variant of Galaxy M30 will all be available on Amazon.in as well as Samsung.com from September 29, the company said.

