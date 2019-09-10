Samsung Galaxy M30s Key Specs Leaked Ahead of September 18 Launch

As the date for Samsung Galaxy M30s launch inches closer, a number of leaks around the smartphone have inundated the market. The latest Galaxy M30s leak has revealed more details about the smartphone. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed more about the Galaxy M30s ahead of its India launch which is slated to happen on September 18.

Samsung Galaxy M30s has 48MP (F/2.0)+5MP(F/2.2)+8MP(F/2.2) (Super Wide Angle) Back Camera System with 24MP Front Camera, AR Emoji & USB Type-C with Android 9. 4/6GB RAM and 64/128GB Storage with 6.4" Super AMOLED Display. Dimensions: 159x75.1x8.9mm, 174g. #GoMonster #SamsungM30s pic.twitter.com/4GJzSknCpF — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 7, 2019

Agarwal recently tweeted some key specs of the Galaxy M30s where he revealed that we can expect a triple camera at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a 24-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling facilities as well. He further added that the Galaxy M30s will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and will come with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage respectively. It will be shipped with Android 9 Pie-based One UI and will measure 159x75.1x8.9mm and weigh 174 grams.

According to reports, the phone will be supported by an Exynos 9611 SoC and its biggest feature is going to be the massive 6,000mAH battery. Furthermore, the smartphone will feature a USB Type-C port as well. Earlier reports had revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 and will be an online exclusive model.

