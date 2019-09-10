Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy M30s Key Specs Leaked Ahead of September 18 Launch

The Samsung Galaxy M30 might be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 for the Indian market and will be sold as an online exclusive model.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy M30s Key Specs Leaked Ahead of September 18 Launch
Samsung Galaxy M30 (Image: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal)
Loading...

As the date for Samsung Galaxy M30s launch inches closer, a number of leaks around the smartphone have inundated the market. The latest Galaxy M30s leak has revealed more details about the smartphone. Tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed more about the Galaxy M30s ahead of its India launch which is slated to happen on September 18.

Agarwal recently tweeted some key specs of the Galaxy M30s where he revealed that we can expect a triple camera at the back. This will include a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a 24-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling facilities as well. He further added that the Galaxy M30s will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and will come with 4GB and 6GB of RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB of internal storage respectively. It will be shipped with Android 9 Pie-based One UI and will measure 159x75.1x8.9mm and weigh 174 grams.

According to reports, the phone will be supported by an Exynos 9611 SoC and its biggest feature is going to be the massive 6,000mAH battery. Furthermore, the smartphone will feature a USB Type-C port as well. Earlier reports had revealed that the Samsung Galaxy M30s will be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 and will be an online exclusive model.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram