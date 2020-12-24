Samsung Galaxy M31 Gets Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update In Open Beta: Here's How to Register

Samsung launched it One UI 3.0 beta program for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series back in October this year. Shortly after, the South Korean giant extended the program to its Galaxy Z Fold 2, Z Flip 5G, Galaxy S10, and the Galaxy Note 10 series. Now, Samsung has started rolling out the beta version of the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 for the Samsung Galaxy M31 mid-range smartphone. The Galaxy M31 will be the first mid-range Samsung smartphone to get the Android 11 update.

According to a post on Samsung's official Community Forums, the One UI 3.0 beta program is now publicly available for the Galaxy M31 users in India. In fact, those who registered for the beta has already started receiving the beta version of Samsung's latest software update on their devices. The first One UI 3.0 build for the Samsung Galaxy M31 comes with build number M315FXXU2ZTLH and also brings the Android security patch for December 2020 to Galaxy M31 smartphones registered for the beta program.

Those who own a Samsung Galaxy M31 smartphone in India can register for the beta program by heading over to the Samsung Members app and tapping on the One UI Beta Banner. Then, users need to tap on the enroll button and wait few minutes for the app to process the enrollment. After than, users will have to head over to the software section of their smartphone and tap on check for updates to download the One UI 3.0 beta version on the Galaxy M31 smartphone.

The latest One UI 3.0 update will bring all the Android 11 features to Galaxy M31 users. It is expected that the beta program for the Samsung Galaxy M31 will be extended to other regions as well, however, there is no information about the same as of now.