Samsung Galaxy M31 is Receiving One UI 2.5 Along With Enhanced Keyboard, Camera Improvements and More

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has reportedly started receiving a new software update in India that brings the One UI 2.5 based on Android. According to SamMobile, the Galaxy M31 is also getting the November 2020 Android security patch; however, its download repository mentions the phone is getting the October 2020 security patch. Notably, this is the second smartphone from Samsung's budget M-series that is receiving the One UI 2.5. Earlier this week, the Galaxy M21 had reportedly started rolling out Samsung's latest custom UI.

The report adds that the software update for the Samsung Galaxy M31 carries build number M315FXXU2ATJ9. The update is reportedly available in India at the moment, though it will likely reach other markets in the coming days. Users can check the availability of the update manually by heading to Settings > Software update >Select Download and install. As per the changelog accessed by SamMobile, the update also carries camera improvements and new navigation gestures with third-party app launchers. The update further includes the new Samsung Keyboard version that brings split keyboard to landscape mode and enhances the search function for finding keyboard input languages.

It also carries the new Samsung Keyboard version that brings split keyboard to landscape mode and improves the search function for finding keyboard input languages. Samsung is said to be providing an enhanced safety feature that would allow Galaxy M31 users to send SOS location-sharing messages every 30 minutes for 24 hours. As mentioned, there's a discrepancy over the Android security patch that the phone is receiving. However, the report adds that it addresses numerous vulnerabilities affecting both Android OS and Samsung's own software.

Recently, the Samsung Galaxy M21 started receiving the One UI 2.5 Core based on Android 10 along with October 2020 Android security patch. The Samsung smartphone is reportedly getting a toned-down version of the One UI 2.5 for a more optimised experience on the budget phone. Samsung had first introduced the Android-10 based One UI 2.5 with the Galaxy S20 models that carries several camera enhancements and other system improvements. Earlier in September, the Galaxy M31 along with Galaxy M21 started receiving the One UI 2.1.