Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability and More

The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime was recently teased in an Amazon listing, alongside some of the key specifications of the smartphone. The Galaxy M31 Prime has now been launched as a "special edition smartphone jointly developed with Amazon.in for consumers this festive season." The smartphone has been launched in a single RAM and storage configuration at a price of Rs. 16,499. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime has been launched in three colour options and will go on sale during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Prime comes in Ocean Blue, Space Black, and a new Iceberg Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale starting October 16 for Amazon Prime members and October 17 for everyone else. Prime members will also get a Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback on October 16 on prepaid orders. The Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime will also be sold via Samsung's official online store and select offline retailers. Customers using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will also get an additional 10 percent instant cashback during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 carries similar specifications to the Samsung Galaxy M31. While the Galaxy M31 comes in two RAM and storage options, the Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime comes in just one 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Infinity-U Display. The Galaxy M31 is powered by Samsung's octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 gets a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. At the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.