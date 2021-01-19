Samsung Galaxy M31 Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update in India: Here's What it Brings

The Samsung Galaxy M31 has started receiving the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update. The software update is available in India, as per user posts available on the Samsung community forum. As a part of the update, Galaxy M31 users can now enjoy a refreshed UI along with improved stability and overall performance. Users can now also add a call background to see a picture or video when you make or receive a call. The Galaxy M31 is also the first mid-budget device to receive the One UI 3.0 iteration. Earlier, the software update was rolled out to the premium Samsung S-series, Note-series and Fold-series smartphones.

The One UI 3.0 update has versions such as M315FXXU2BUAC, M315FODM2BUAC, and M315FDDU2BUAA (depending upon the smartphone variant) and it comes with the January 2021 Android security patch. The OTA update will automatically reach Galaxy M31, though users can check its availability manually by heading to Settings > Software update. Its size is said to be 407.62MB.

As per the official changelog, the smartphone is receiving features such as chat bubbles, one-time security permissions, media playback widget, and conversations section on the notification bar. If there's an app that the user has not used in a while, there's permission auto‑reset feature to automatically block access to mic or camera until the user opens the app again. The Android 11-based One UI 3.0 further brings new icons and better customisations for adding call backgrounds and adjusting Always On-Display to the phone. The update claims to improve autofocus and adds a search feature to the gallery. The camera app on the Galaxy M31 is also getting enhanced with new filters and features. Moreover, users can no longer connect to Chromecast using Smart View, and you can use Google Home instead.

Readers can find more information about the One UI 3.0 features here.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched back in February 2020 with Android 10 and rolled out the One UI 3.0 beta programme last month. Other devices that have also started receiving the One UI 3.0 update include Samsung Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy Note 20 series and more.