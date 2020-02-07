Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy M31 Specs Leaked, Likely to Come With 6000mAh Battery

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is likely to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Exynos 9611 chipset, and latest Android 10 based One UI 2.0.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 7, 2020, 4:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Samsung Galaxy M31 Specs Leaked, Likely to Come With 6000mAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M30s

It is evident that Samsung’s new phone the Galaxy M31 will soon hit the Indian market, as the same can be guessed by the teasers that are floating on the internet. In terms of specifications, not a lot of changes are expected from the upcoming phone as compared to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy M30s. As per a report, the phone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and will pack a 6,000mAh battery and the Exynos 9611 chipset. The device in terms of the software will run on the latest Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out of the box.

Further, the device is likely to come in two memory configurations including 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Of what is known till now, it is expected that the phone will have a provision for putting two SIMs and will also have a microSD card slot. The camera department will include an L-shaped quad-camera module on the rear including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. As of now, details pertaining to the front camera are not known.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram