Samsung Galaxy M31 Specs Leaked, Likely to Come With 6000mAh Battery
The Samsung Galaxy M31 is likely to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, Exynos 9611 chipset, and latest Android 10 based One UI 2.0.
Samsung Galaxy M30s
It is evident that Samsung’s new phone the Galaxy M31 will soon hit the Indian market, as the same can be guessed by the teasers that are floating on the internet. In terms of specifications, not a lot of changes are expected from the upcoming phone as compared to its predecessor Samsung Galaxy M30s. As per a report, the phone will come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and will pack a 6,000mAh battery and the Exynos 9611 chipset. The device in terms of the software will run on the latest Android 10 based One UI 2.0 out of the box.
Further, the device is likely to come in two memory configurations including 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. Of what is known till now, it is expected that the phone will have a provision for putting two SIMs and will also have a microSD card slot. The camera department will include an L-shaped quad-camera module on the rear including a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary camera paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. As of now, details pertaining to the front camera are not known.
