Samsung Galaxy M31 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Features and More

Samsung has officially launched the new Galaxy M31 in India. The handset comes as a successor to the Galaxy M30s, bringing a large 6,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED display, and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back. Overall the handset looks similar to its predecessor with an Infinity-U or a water-drop notch above the display and a polycarbonate finish at the back.

The Galaxy M31 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the base variant offering 64GB storage and 6GB RAM. The is a 128GB storage model as well which will be available for Rs 15,999. The smartphone will be available starting March 5 at 12PM IST.

The handset offers a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Display with a Super AMOLED panel. On the inside, there is an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, similar to the one that we saw on the Galaxy M30s last year. In the camera department, you get a quad setup at the back which includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor along with an f/1.8 lens. The primary camera is paired to an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera offers features such as Live Focus, night mode, super steady mode, and super slo-mo. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera to take selfies.

Other features include 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back while the phone comes with Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top.

As mentioned above, the key feature of the phone is its 6,000mAh battery that is claimed to deliver 26 hours of video playback or 119 hours of music playback on a single charge. It supports 15W fast charging that Samsung bundles in the box.

