Samsung Galaxy M31 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream

Samsung will be launching the new Galaxy M31 in India today. Successor to the Galaxy M30s, the handset is expected to yet again carry a large 6,000mAh battery. According to the company, apart from the large battery the key features of the handset include which include a Super AMOLED display, and a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.

The handset will be launched at 1PM IST and you can catch the live stream on Samsung's official Facebook page, or by simply catching the embedded the live stream below.

The Samsung Galaxy M31 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Infinity-U Super AMOLED display. On the inside, expect the Exynos 9611 processor paired with 6GB RAM and options of 64GB or 128GB of storage with the option of expanding via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB. Teasers have confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 6,000mAh battery along with support for 15W fast charging.

The handset is also expected to feature a quad-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The other three cameras will most likely include an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is going to be a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The expected price of the new Samsung Galaxy M31 is Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant could be priced around Rs 17,999. The first sale is expected to happen in March and it is the handset is expected to be an Amazon India exclusive.