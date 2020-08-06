Samsung Galaxy M31s Goes Live Via Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020: Check Specs, Price, and More

Samsung has started selling its latest smartphone in the M Series portfolio, the Samsung Galaxy M31s, in India via Amazon. The mid-range Samsung Galaxy M31s, which is an upgraded version of the Samsung Galaxy 31 that the company launched in February, will go on sale via the e-commerce giant's Amazon Prime Day sale that is scheduled for August 6 & 7. The phone is also going to be available via Samsung's online shopping portal.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications

As far as the Samsung Galaxy M31s is concerned, the phone sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display coupled with Gorilla Glass 3 protection layered on top and 420 nits of brightness. The dual-SIM device will also run on Android 10 based One UI on top. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a MicroSD card. There is also a large 6,000mAh battery and the phone is equipped with 25W charger as well as a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

For photography duties, the quad rear cameras include a 64-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture which is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide secondary lens. The camera setup of the Galaxy M31s also includes a 5-megapixel depth shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter as well. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front and it offers features like 4K video recording, slow-mo videos, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji. For connectivity, the Galaxy M31s includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the pricing, the base 6GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs 19,499, whereas, the highest 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 21,499 and the device will be available in Black and Blue colour options.