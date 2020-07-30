Samsung Galaxy M31s India Launch Today on Amazon India: Expected Price, Specs and More

Samsung is all set to expand its Galaxy M-series portfolio by launching its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M31s, in India. The new mid-range Galaxy M31s will be launched in the country today at 12PM IST and it will be sold through the e-commerce platform, Amazon. There is not a lot of info about the price, but we are expecting it to launch around the Rs 16,000 price mark considering the Galaxy M31 launched in India earlier this year starting at Rs 15,999.

Galaxy M31s Expected Specifications

The key highlights of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M31s include a 64-megapixel quad-rear camera and also a single-take camera feature, that lets users take multiple photos and videos with one take. The device will also be backed by a 6,000mAh battery and support 25W fast charging as well. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M31 also had a 6,000mAh battery but included a 15W fast charging. So, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will be seeing an upgrade in the charging department.

Among other key changes, the Samsung Galaxy M31s will sport an Infinity-O Super AMOLED display, that features the front camera in the center position of the device. While there is no word on the display and processor details, Samsung has also not said anything on the pricing of the Galaxy M31s in the Indian market. Furthermore, just like the Galaxy M31, the device could also pack an in-display or a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.