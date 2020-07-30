Samsung Galaxy M31s Launched in India at Rs 19,499, First Sale Begins on Amazon Prime Day

Samsung has officially unveiled its latest smartphone in the M-series, the Samsung Galaxy M31s, in India. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is an upgraded version of the Galaxy M31 that the company launched back in February. The new smartphone packs four cameras at the back, a hole-punch display, and will be sold in two storage variants.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Specifications

For specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M31s comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display coupled with Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 420 nits of brightness. The dual-SIM device will also run on Android 10 based One UI on top. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 chipset along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a MicroSD card. There is also a large 6,000mAh battery and the phone is equipped with 25W charger as well as a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable.

Coming to the cameras, the quad rear cameras include a 64-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.8 aperture which is paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide secondary lens. The camera setup of the Galaxy M31s also includes a 5-megapixel depth shooter and a 5-megapixel macro shooter as well. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel camera at the front and it offers features like 4K video recording, slow-mo videos, AR Doodle, and AR Emoji. For connectivity, the Galaxy M31s includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M31s Price, Sale and Availability

Coming to the pricing, the base 6GB+128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31s is priced at Rs 19,499, whereas, the highest 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 21,499. The phone is available in Black and Blue colour options, and apart from the Samsung Shop, it will also go on sale on Amazon during the Prime Day Sale on August 6.