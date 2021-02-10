Samsung Galaxy M31s Starts Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.0 Update, Galaxy A71 5G Also Updated

Samsung's mid-range smartphones, the Galaxy M31s and the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G are getting the latest Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update, according to a recent report. The new update brings the latest Android 11 features and the latest security patches for the two Samsung smartphones. While the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G is receiving the January 2021 Android Security Patch, the Galaxy M31s is reportedly receiving the February 2021 Android Security Patch. The 4G variant of the Samsung Galaxy A71 has not received the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update yet.

The update for Samsung Galaxy M31s, carrying firmware version M31FXXU2CUB1, was first reported by SamMobile, and the update for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, carrying firmware version A716USQU2CUA7 was notified by Samsung in a document. Those who have the Samsung Galaxy M31s or a Samsung Galaxy A71 5G can check for the updates by going into Settings > System Updates > Check for System Updates > Download now > Install update. This comes at a time Samsung is updating several of its flagship smartphones to the latest software as well as some mid-range.

The Samsung Galaxy M31s update has been rolled out in Russia and Ukraine initially, while for the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, the region has not been specified.

The Android 11 update will bring new features like conversation sections, media playback widgets, chat bubbles, and more to the two Samsung smartphones. The update will also bring with it One UI 3.0 features including an improved lockscreen UI, a refreshed UI, new camera features, and more.