Samsung Galaxy M32 5G May Launch in India Soon as Support Page Goes Live

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G’s purported India-specific live page has gone live, indicating its imminent launch in the country. The website page that carries the model number SM-M326B/DS reveals the phone supports dual-SIM cards due to ‘DS’ at the end of the number. The latest development comes after the rumoured smartphone received Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, further hinting at its India launch soon. As the name suggests, the phone will be the 5G version of the Galaxy M32 that debuted in India in June this year. The latest development was spotted by Gizmochina.

Notably, the same SM-M326B model number appeared on the Geekbench website, further tipping some specifications. The list highlights the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, 6GB RAM, and Android 11-based One UI. The same chipset powers affordable offerings, like Oppo A53 5G and Vivo Y52s. Another leak suggests that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G would be a rebranded Samsung Galaxy A32 5G that debuted in select European markets back in January. The latter features a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V Display, octa-core SoC with up to 8GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy A32 5G carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, users get a 13-megapixel sensor inside the waterdrop-style notch.

On the other hand, the existing Samsung Galaxy M32 carries a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. It has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Its price in India was at starting Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Samsung is yet to confirm the development of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

