Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Dimensity 720 SoC to Launch in India on August 25

The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G will debut in India on August 25, Samsung announced earlier today. The company has set up its dedicated microsite on Amazon, also revealing its availability via the e-commerce platform. As per the website, the upcoming Galaxy M32 5G will come with a refreshed design with quad rear cameras. The front panel will continue to include a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera, similar to the notch on the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G that launched in July 2021. The microsite also teases the Galaxy M32 5G in Black and Blue colours and a 6.5-inch display.

Other features revealed on the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G include a 5,000mAh battery, 5G support, and 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone will carry a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that several affordable smartphones Oppo A53 and Vivo Y52s (both available in global markets). Notably, the Galaxy M32 5G will be the second 5G-enabled phone in the budget M-series, after Galaxy M42 5G. Pricing details remain unclear though it could be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. With the new 5G phone, Samsung will hope to rival affordable 5G phones in India, like Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro 5G, and OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Even though 5G connectivity is yet to be available commercially in India, many OEMs are already flaunting the feature on their smartphones.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M32 4G that debuted in India in June comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and backed by a 6,000mAh battery. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, and there’s a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. Its price in India starts at Rs 13,999, while the Galaxy M42 5G carries a starting price tag of Rs 20,999.

