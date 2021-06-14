Samsung Galaxy M32 Coming On 21 June With Best In Segment Display: All You Need to Know

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung’s next launch will be a Galaxy M-series smartphone. Samsung will launch the Samsung Galaxy M32 on June 21, according to a microsite on Amazon. The Amazon listing also reveals several key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 including the smartphone’s display details and design bits. The Samsung Galaxy M32 will come with a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and will have a massive 6,000mAh battery, the Amazon teaser hints. Samsung is marketing the Samsung Galaxy M32 as the #BingeMonster and has hinted at the price range of the upcoming device, saying that it will be priced in the Rs 15,000 price range.

The Amazon microsite for the Samsung Galaxy M32 reveals that the smartphone will be launched in India on June 21 at 12PM (noon). The smartphone will come as the successor to the Samsung Galaxy M31 that was unveiled back in February 2020. The Samsung Galaxy M32 last week reportedly appeared on the Samsung Mobile Press website with the smartphone’s renders showing three different colour options. The support page for the Samsung Galaxy M32 was made live on the Samsung India website a few days back. According to reports, the smartphone is in the works with a model number SM325F/DS.

In terms of specifications, the Amazon listing of the Samsung Galaxy M32 shows that the smartphone will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. The display is touted to be the “segment best," according to Samsung. The smartphone is further said to come with a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter. Up front, there will be a 20-megapixel selfie camera and the Samsung Galaxy M32 will have a huge 6,000mAh battery. Samsung is rumoured to launch the smartphone in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

