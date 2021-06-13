Samsung Galaxy M32 Design and Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

Samsung Galaxy M32’s key specifications have surfaced online ahead of the official announcement. The new development comes days after the Samsung Mobile Press released the smartphone’s images that flaunt design and colours from all angles. Notably, the phone’s India-specific live page is online, which confirms its launch in the country. Its model number is said to be ‘SM-M325F/DS,’ where the DS stands for dual-SIM. The alleged specifications were shared by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will succeed the Galaxy M31 from February last year.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M32 will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, and an Infinity-U display - the company speak for a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone would measure 160x74x9mm and weigh 196 grams, which is slightly thicker and heavier than the Galaxy M31 at 8.9mm and 191 grams respectively. Under the hood, the Galaxy M32 could carry the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage or 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card slot. The Galaxy M32 would run on Android 11 OS with One UI on top out-of-the-box, the report adds. As for the cameras, the phone may come with a quad rear camera setup that reportedly includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there could be a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. Lastly, the report states that the Samsung Galaxy M32 would house a large 6,000mAh battery, but the fast charging solution has not been revealed. As per the official photos released by Samsung, the phone will come in Black and Blue colour options. The rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module with an LED flash right under.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here