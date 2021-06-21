Samsung Galaxy M32 Launched In India With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek SoC: Price, Specs & More

South Korean giant Samsung has launched its latest smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy M32 in India. The Samsung Galaxy M32 has been launched as the company’s affordable-mid range offering, and comes with a 90Hz display, a large 6,000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and a quad rear camera setup. The Samsung Galaxy M32 has been launched at a price of Rs 14,999 onwards for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Light Blue and Black. The smartphone will go on sale starting June 28 and Samsung has announced an introductory offer where ICICI bank card holders can avail a Rs 1,250 cashback on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy M32.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. Samsung is marketing the Galaxy M32 as a rather display-focused device. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. There is a 6,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy M32 that supports up to 25W fast charging (the bundled charger in the box is 15W).

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel front camera on the Samsung Galaxy M32 for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here