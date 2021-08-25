Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone in India at a price of Rs 20,999 onwards for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The company has also launched an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, but the price for this has not been unveiled yet. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting September 2. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a MediaTek SoC and comes with a quad rear camera setup. The smartphone’s camera lenses pop-out straight from the back panel of the smartphone, instead of having a separate module. Buyers will also be able to avail a Rs 2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI options.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 1TB via a microSD card. There is a quad rear camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel selfie shooter housed inside the water drop-style notch. The Samsung Galaxy M32 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

In terms of connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G includes 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here