Samsung Galaxy M32 With 6,000mAh Battery Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Best Deals

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is now available to purchase in India via Amazon and Samsung official channels. The smartphone is available in two colour options - Light Blue and Black and two storage models. Launched in India last week, the Samsung Galaxy M32 succeeds the Galaxy M31 and features a 90Hz display, a large 6,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup. Its price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. Notably, Amazon offering sale deals such as a no-cost EMI option, an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,600, and a Rs 1,250 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit card.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. Samsung is marketing the Galaxy M32 as a rather display-focused device. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and supports dual-SIM cards. There is a 6,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy M32 that supports up to 25W fast charging (the bundled charger in the box is 15W). Coming to optics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other notable features on the smartphone include NFC, Samsung Pay Mini, Knox 3.7 with Secure Folder, AltZ Life: Quick Switch and Content Suggestions.

