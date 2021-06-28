CHANGE LANGUAGE
Samsung Galaxy M32 With 6,000mAh Battery Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Best Deals
1-MIN READ

Samsung Galaxy M32 With 6,000mAh Battery Now Available to Purchase in India: Price, Best Deals

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M32's price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999.

Highlights

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is now available to purchase in India via Amazon and Samsung official channels. The smartphone is available in two colour options - Light Blue and Black and two storage models. Launched in India last week, the Samsung Galaxy M32 succeeds the Galaxy M31 and features a 90Hz display, a large 6,000mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup. Its price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 16,999. Notably, Amazon offering sale deals such as a no-cost EMI option, an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,600, and a Rs 1,250 instant discount on ICICI Bank debit card.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M32 comes with a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of peak brightness. Samsung is marketing the Galaxy M32 as a rather display-focused device. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and supports dual-SIM cards. There is a 6,000mAh battery on the Samsung Galaxy M32 that supports up to 25W fast charging (the bundled charger in the box is 15W). Coming to optics, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. For connectivity, the Samsung Galaxy M32 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other notable features on the smartphone include NFC, Samsung Pay Mini, Knox 3.7 with Secure Folder, AltZ Life: Quick Switch and Content Suggestions.

first published:June 28, 2021, 14:30 IST