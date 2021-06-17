Samsung Galaxy M32's Unboxing Video Surfaces Online Ahead of June 21 India Launch, Key Specs Tipped

The Samsung Galaxy M32’s live unboxing video has surfaced online ahead of the official launch in India on June 21. Previously, the company revealed that the smartphone would retail via Amazon apart from Samsung channels. In the video, we can notice the waterdrop notch-style display (aka Infinity-U display) and black colour finish with patterns in blue. The rear camera setup includes four shooters with an LED light under the square-shaped module. The video also claimed that the smartphone comes with several bloatware apps such as Snapchat, MX Takatak, and more. Notably, Samsung M32’s live microsite confirms the availability of a 90Hz Full-HD display, at least two colour options, a 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 20-megapixel front shooter.

In terms of specifications, the video by ‘Agrawalji Technical’ states that the Samsung Galaxy M32 would sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Under the hood, the Galaxy M32 could carry the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor paired with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage or 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card slot. The Galaxy M32 would run on Android 11 OS with One UI on top out-of-the-box, the video adds. As for the cameras, the phone may come with a quad rear camera setup that reportedly includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there could be a 20-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling. Lastly, the video claims that the Samsung Galaxy M32 would house a large 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, charger included in the box. Last week, a separate report claimed the smartphone would measure 160x74x9mm and weigh 196 grams, which is slightly thicker and heavier than the Galaxy M31 at 8.9mm and 191 grams, respectively.

