Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Review: What To Know Before Buying This 5G Smartphone From Samsung at Rs 17,999

Samsung’s Galaxy M33 5G was launched as a sub-Rs 20,000 5G offering from Samsung earlier this month. The Galaxy M33 5G comes as yet another affordable 5G offering from Samsung, as the company continues to launch a variety of 5G phones in separate segments. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was launched earlier this year with a 6,000mAh battery, quad rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate display, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G was launched at Rs 17,999 onwards for the base variant and on paper, it shows good numbers with a massive battery, four cameras, 120Hz display, and more. However, is all that beneficial in your day-to-day usage or is all of that just on paper? In this article, I will tell you what I like about the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G, what I don’t like, and if you should spend your Rs 17,999 on the Galaxy M33 5G. Let’s take a look.

DESIGN

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G has a rather chunky size and the smartphone is quite heavy. This is partly due to the 6,000mAh battery. There is a water drop-style notch up front, with a slight chin on the front panel. There are slight bezels, and the front looks rather budget phone-like with the visible borders. At the back, the smartphone has a nice metallic finish that won’t catch fingerprints easily, which is good. The camera module is placed on the top left corner of the back panel in a square-like orientation. We got the green colour, which is a nice dark green shade and looked pretty good.

DISPLAY

The display on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is very good in terms of responsiveness and picture quality. The smartphone has an LCD panel, so there are limitations in terms of how dark the blacks are or how vivid the colours look, but it is still pretty good in terms of colour accuracy. There is a 120Hz refresh rate that makes the experience super smooth.

While the display is good in terms of picture quality and responsiveness, in terms of resolution, it is not the best. The icons and text are a bit too big, and if the size of the text is reduced, it gets a bit too small and can be hard to read.

PERFORMANCE AND BATTERY

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G comes powered with an octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. We got the 6GB RAM variant for our review, and in terms of performance and speed, the smartphone was a bit slower than competition. For example, app loading times are high, and the smartphone takes a while to come into shape after booting. The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G gave me no issues with multi-tasking. While it was a slower experience than what we are used to in this segment, it was stable with multiple apps running at the same time. The smartphone also heats up during gaming sessions, and the heat makes things even more sluggish. The lock/ unlock also takes a few seconds at times, which can easily get annoying.

CAMERA

Camera on the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a quad camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide angle lens with a 120 degree field-of-view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a fourth 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The four cameras do help the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G take clear images. The images in bright sunlight are very good and detailed, and remain consistent in terms of quality throughout. You can zoom very deep into the image without it pixelating, and they look good on a bigger screen as well. In the night as well, the smartphone clicks decent photos and the colors stay true to life with minor processing to make the colours pop, but it is subtle. It is in low light indoor environments that the camera doesn’t give consistent results. For one single subject, it clicks good images at par with the ones taken during bright sunlight. However, as soon as you select a wider frame with more than one subject, the image loses detail and the camera struggles to put the picture together.

The macro mode also puts out decent photos, but they get hazy if you have a shaky hand. It also takes a few seconds to focus in macro mode. As soon as you switch to the wide angle lens, the quality changes instantly and the images are hazy. Not a good wide-angle shooter.

VERDICT

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a decent mid-ranger, but comes has several shortcomings at the same time. The smartphone, like most Samsung mid-rangers, isn’t the best smartphone in its segment, but offers a lot of things that many of its rivals don’t like: a 120Hz display or a massive 6,000mAh battery, or four cameras (not that it matters). In the numbers game, the smartphone wins on many factors, but in real life, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is not the best 5G smartphone that Rs 17,999 will buy you in India.

