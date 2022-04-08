Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Sale in India Goes Live: Price, Offers and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G smartphone is now available to purchase in India. The new device could get confusing for some customers as the company recently launched Galaxy A33 5G alongside Galaxy A73 5G in the country. The new-gen Galaxy M33 5G features a 120Hz display and a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back. It also packs a large 6,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. The Galaxy M33 5G succeeds the Galaxy M32 5G from August 2021.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India and Introductory Offers

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs 20,499 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Under a limited period introductory launch offer, Galaxy M33 5G will be available at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,499, respectively. Additionally, ICICI Bank card users can avail of instant cashback of Rs 2,000, making the effective starting price of Galaxy M33 5G at Rs 15,999. It is available to purchase on Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G features a 5nm octa-core chipset with up to 2.4GHz clock speed. It packs a massive 6,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate for a smooth viewing experience. There’s also a power cool technology for heat dissipation. The phone supports RAM Plus feature that utilises idle storage to extend the RAM capacity up to 16GB. In theory, this technology will boost the phone’s performance. We also get Android 12-based One UI 4 out of the box.

The quad rear camera system on the Galaxy M33 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide snapper with a 120-degree field-of-view, and two 2-megapixel cameras for macro photography and depth sensing. The camera app comes bundled with models like the Video TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction), bokeh effect, single take, and object eraser. For selfies and video calling, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Other key features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.