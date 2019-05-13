Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Samsung Galaxy M40 Expected to be Priced Around Rs 25,000 in India

According to industry sources, the Galaxy M40 will feature a triple camera at the back and Qualcomm processor.

IANS

Updated:May 13, 2019, 3:43 PM IST
Samsung is likely to launch the much-awaited Galaxy M40 smartphone early next month for nearly Rs 25,000 in India.

Featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and a triple camera system, Galaxy M40 -- the India-first smartphone in the popular Galaxy M series -- is set to be the most powerful offering in the series, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The first three Galaxy M smartphones -- Galaxy M10, M20, and M30 -- are powered by Exynos processors.

Samsung is also likely to introduce some flagship features on Galaxy M40, starting with the "Hole-in-Display", a technology that's currently found on the South Korean tech giant's flagship S10 series.

The #OMG campaign that Samsung has launched is linked to the upcoming release of the Galaxy M40, the sources said.

Samsung India launched Galaxy M30 in two storage variants in February, starting at Rs 14,990. M30's 6GB+128GB variant was priced at Rs 17,990 and the 4GB+64GB variant was available for Rs 14,990.

Samsung launched the Galaxy M10 and M20 smartphones in January.
