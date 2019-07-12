Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Samsung Galaxy M40 Latest Software Update Improves Camera, Facial Recognition

The new update has started rolling out and is expected to improve the experience on the camera and facial recognition.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Samsung Galaxy M40 Latest Software Update Improves Camera, Facial Recognition
The new update has started rolling out and is expected to improve the experience on the camera and facial recognition.
Loading...

Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 in India last month and it has now received its first software update, which mainly focuses on improving the performance of the camera as well as the facial recognition feature. The company, though, hasn’t detailed about how these two features have been improved.

The firmware version for this latest update is M405FDDU1ASG2, and it also brings along the June 2019 Android Security Patch. The size of the update is 378.40 MB, and it is rolling out to all users gradually. If you haven’t received a notification on your Galaxy M40, you can check manually by going to Settings and seeing if an update has arrived or not.

The Galaxy M40 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 19,990. It was initially made available via a flash sale model on Amazon India, but it is now available on open sale. It is available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options. The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a 1200:1 contrast ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel also features Samsung’s screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations rather than using a traditional speaker. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup that features a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The handset also offers memory expansion via a microSD card of up to 512GB. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a fingerprint sensor at the back and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 3,500mAh and supports up to 15W fast charging.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram