Samsung Galaxy M40 Latest Software Update Improves Camera, Facial Recognition

Samsung launched the Galaxy M40 in India last month and it has now received its first software update, which mainly focuses on improving the performance of the camera as well as the facial recognition feature. The company, though, hasn’t detailed about how these two features have been improved.

The firmware version for this latest update is M405FDDU1ASG2, and it also brings along the June 2019 Android Security Patch. The size of the update is 378.40 MB, and it is rolling out to all users gradually. If you haven’t received a notification on your Galaxy M40, you can check manually by going to Settings and seeing if an update has arrived or not.

The Galaxy M40 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 19,990. It was initially made available via a flash sale model on Amazon India, but it is now available on open sale. It is available in Midnight Blue and Seawater Blue gradient colour options. The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a 1200:1 contrast ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel also features Samsung’s screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations rather than using a traditional speaker. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM.

There is a triple rear camera setup that features a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The handset also offers memory expansion via a microSD card of up to 512GB. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a fingerprint sensor at the back and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 3,500mAh and supports up to 15W fast charging.