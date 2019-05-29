Samsung Galaxy M40 Launch in India Confirmed for June 11, Company Posts Teaser

Samsung India confirmed the Galaxy M40 launch date by posting a teaser video on the company's official Twitter account, while Amazon India has come up with a dedicated microsite for the Galaxy M40, confirming the device’s sale on June 11.The fourth member of Samsung’s highly successful Galaxy M series, the M40 will be available exclusively via Amazon India and Samsung eStore starting 6 PM IST on June 11. Images of the Galaxy M40 shared by Samsung highlight its Infinity-O display, triple rear camera setup, and the Snapdragon 6 series processor. The Galaxy M40’s Geekbench benchmark has already revealed that the phone will come with the Snapdragon 675 SoC, 6GB RAM, and Android 9 Pie, according to sammobile.com.The website says the phone should come with 128GB of internal storage. The Samsung’s Galaxy M40 teaser microsite also confirms the presence of a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the phone. Although Samsung is yet to officially say anything about the pricing of the Galaxy M40, rumors suggest that the device will be priced at somewhere around Rs 20,000.