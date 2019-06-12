Samsung Galaxy M40 With Infinity-O Display Launched; Price, Features, and More

Samsung has launched the fourth addition to its Galaxy M-series which kicked off early this year. The new Galaxy M40 was announced today for the Indian market and features a triple camera at the back, a punch hole display or what Samsung calls an Infinity-O display, and screen sound technology that enables the display to produce audio through vibrations.The Samsung Galaxy M40 has been priced at Rs 19,990 and will be going on sale starting 12PM IST on June 18. Customers can buy the handset from Amazon.in and the Samsung Online Shop. The handset will be coming with a bunch of launch offers including double data offer from Reliance Jio with the Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. Galaxy M40 customers using Vodafone and Idea network will receive a cashback worth Rs 3,750 on recharge of Rs 255. The cashback will be provided through recharge vouchers of Rs 75 for up to 50 recharges. Customers would also get additional 0.5GB data per day for up to 18 months.Airtel customers, on the other hand, get 100 percent additional data for a period of 10 months. Consumers will get 4GB data per day with the Rs 249 recharge which comes down to 560GB data over 10 months.The handset features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-O Display with a 1200:1 contrast ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The panel also features Samsung’s screen sound technology that produces audio vibrations rather than using a traditional speaker. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM.There is a triple rear camera setup that features a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies. The handset also offers memory expansion via a microSD card of up to 512GB. Connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a fingerprint sensor at the back and a USB Type-C port. The battery is rated at 3,500mAh and supports up to 15W fast charging.