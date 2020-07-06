Samsung Galaxy M41 Could Launch With a Massive 6,800mAh Battery

Samsung is reportedly working on an upcoming smartphone under its M series called the Galaxy M41. In fact, the device has resurfaced on China's 3C certification site bearing model number EB-BM415ABY. The development comes after a previous report said that the South Korean tech giant dropped the idea of launching the Galaxy M41 smartphone.

According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy M41 is still in the reckoning although the company hasn't confirmed anything about it yet. The Galaxy M41 is rumoured to sport a massive 6,800mAh battery, which could be the biggest for any Samsung device. Apart from this, the report doesn't reveal any other key specifications of the device.

Besides the listing, an image of the battery unit has also leaked online on the Safety Korea website, and it has revealed that a Chinese company known as Ningde Amperex Technology Limited will be the manufacturer. Interestingly, a report last year revealed that the yet to be announced Samsung Galaxy M41 could boast a triple camera setup at the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel secondary camera, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. The report further suggested that the phone will also be powered by an Exynos 9630 chipset and house 6GB of RAM.

Having said that, customers can expect some changes over the Samsung Galaxy M40 that the company launched in June last year. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy M40 which has a price tag of Rs 16,850 in India for the 6GB+128GB storage option, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and is also backed by a 3,500mAh battery. In the camera department, the device has a triple rear camera setup at the back that includes a 32-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, the phone comes with a 16-megapixel sensor along with 4k video recording as well.