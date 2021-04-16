Samsung Galaxy M42 5G India Launch Confirmed on April 28: Expected Price, Specs, and More

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G launch in India on April 28. The smartphone was today spotted in an Amazon listing where the launch date was confirmed alongside a few other key details. The Amazon landing page for the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G shows a waterdrop-style notch and a square-shaped rear camera module, along with what seems to be a multi-coloured striped finish on the back panel. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy M42 5G pre-registrations have also been initiated on the e-commerce platform and a “Notify Me" button has been made live as well. The Amazon listing confirms that the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and is teased to come with a Samsung Knox security as well as Samsung Pay.

Past leaks about the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G have suggested that the smartphone may be priced in India between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. The smartphone is expected to be sold via the Samsung online store and other partner retailers, apart from Amazon. In terms of specifciations, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is tipped to be paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM options and up to 128GB of internal storage. The rear camera also seems to be a quad camera setup, as can be seen on the Amazon landing page. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to pack a rather large 6,000mAh battery with some fast charging capabilities.

