Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specs

Samsung has refreshed its M-series lineup in India with the new Samsung Galaxy M42 5G that features Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, sAMOLED display, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. The company says that the new smartphone is designed for tech-savvy millennials and Gen Z consumer that comes bundled with productivity tools like Samsung Pay and Samsung Knox - Samsung’s defence-grade mobile security platform. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is said to be the company’s first mid-range 5G smartphone in India, and it comes in two storage options. It is also Samsung’s first device with 5G connectivity under the M-series moniker.

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with a square-shaped rear camera module and waterdrop-notch that houses the front camera. It features Prism Dot Black and Prism Dot Gray colours with a glossy finish. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a considerable chin. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is expandable up to 1TB. The quad rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, two 5-megapixel shooters for portrait and bokeh effects. At the front, there’s a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

The primary rear camera on the Galaxy M42 5G supports HDR and 4K video recording at 30fps. The Camera app comes equipped with modes that include Single Take, night mode, hyper-lapse, super-slow motion, scene optimiser and flaw detection. Other notable features of the phone include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, and a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to deliver 34 hours of video playback. The phone runs on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 out-of-the-box and supports 15W fast charging.

In terms of pricing, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that costs Rs 23,999. Samsung is also offering introductory prices of Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 for the two variants on the Samsung website and Amazon India on May 1.

